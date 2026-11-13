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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
The early 1990s marked an important turning point that would only become obvious afterward. America’s overall cancer death rate peaked in 1991. By 2022, it had fallen 34 percent, according to the American Cancer Society, a reduction the organization estimates prevented roughly 4.5 million deaths. Declining sm*king rates account for part of the improvement, while earlier detection and advances in treatment contributed as well. Progress has not been uniform, and increasing incidence among younger adults and women has created new concerns.