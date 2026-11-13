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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Lucca spent six years working with the U.S. Marine Corps, searching for explosives during more than 400 missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. According to the PDSA, no human casualties occurred on patrols while she was leading searches. Her career ended in 2012 when an improvised explosive device detonated beneath her, resulting in the loss of one leg. Lucca survived, retired, and later received the PDSA Dickin Medal for her service. Four hundred successful missions is a formidable résumé with or without four legs.