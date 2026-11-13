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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Polish soldiers adopted Wojtek as a cub during World War II, and he eventually became the mascot of the 22nd Artillery Supply Company of the Polish II Corps. The unit formally enlisted him so he could travel with them. During the Italian campaign, he was famously reported to have helped move artillery ammunition during fighting around Monte Cassino. Afterward, the company adopted a bear carrying an artillery shell as its emblem. Wojtek eventually retired to Edinburgh Zoo.
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