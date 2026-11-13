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Renowned Foreign Universities That Americans Have Chosen for Decades
By Marcos Perrone,10 days ago
North America’s oldest university and a massive cultural landmark, UNAM’s foreign student institutes have hosted American writers, language learners, and scholars since the 1920s. Its modernist Central University City Campus—a UNESCO World Heritage site—serves as an unparalleled center for Latin American studies, murals, and political history.