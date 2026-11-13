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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Gander began military life as the mascot of the Royal Rifles of Canada before accompanying the regiment to Hong Kong during World War II. During fighting in December 1941, he repeatedly confronted enemy soldiers and protected wounded Canadians. His final act became legendary: when a grenade landed near seven wounded men, Gander picked it up and carried it away before it exploded, killing him but saving the soldiers. He was posthumously awarded the PDSA Dickin Medal in 2000.