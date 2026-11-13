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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Balto got the headlines, but Togo performed the most punishing portion of the Nome serum relay. Already around twelve years old, Togo led musher Leonhard Seppala’s team across more than 260 miles in total, including the dangerous frozen waters of Norton Sound. The National Park Service describes his section as the longest and most hazardous of the entire run. Seppala later called Togo the finest dog he had ever driven. Heroism occasionally loses the publicity contest.