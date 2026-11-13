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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
Economic nostalgia often benefits from remembering prices while forgetting incomes, recessions, and households that were struggling outside one’s own circle. In 1993, 39.3 million Americans lived below the official poverty line. That represented 15.1 percent of the population. The official rate in 2023 was 11.1 percent, with 36.8 million people counted as living in poverty despite a national population that had grown enormously over those thirty years. The official poverty measure has important limitations, particularly because it does not fully capture geographic differences in living costs or every form of government assistance. It is therefore not a complete verdict on whether life is more affordable today. What it does show is that the early 1990s were not broadly prosperous for everyone.