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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Simon served aboard HMS Amethyst during the 1949 Yangtze Incident and was wounded when artillery struck the ship. After recovering from burns and shrapnel injuries, the cat returned to work hunting rats that threatened the crew’s already scarce food supplies while the vessel remained trapped for weeks. His contribution became so celebrated that he received the PDSA Dickin Medal—the only cat ever awarded it. Sometimes saving a ship requires courage, persistence, and an absolute intolerance for rodents.