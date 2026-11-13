undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
In 1992, private employers recorded 8.9 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses for every 100 full-time-equivalent workers. By 2023, the rate was 2.4. Changes in reporting practices, industry composition, automation, regulation, and workplace safety all need to be considered before treating the numbers as a perfectly controlled experiment. The broad direction, however, is unmistakable. BLS data show the rate falling steadily through much of the period, reaching 6.3 by 1999 and continuing downward afterward. For workers in physically demanding industries, the 1990s were not simply an era before emails followed people home.