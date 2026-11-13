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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
There are aspects of a decade that nostalgia has no right to soften. The AIDS epidemic is one of them. CDC surveillance documented roughly 50,000 AIDS deaths in the United States during 1995, after years in which effective treatment remained painfully limited. Then the numbers began to change. Combination antiretroviral therapy transformed HIV medicine, and estimated deaths among people with AIDS fell from about 50,700 in 1995 to 39,200 in 1996 alone. That sudden decline was one of the most consequential medical developments of the era.