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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
Only 20.3 percent of Americans age 25 and older held at least a bachelor’s degree in 1990. By 2022, that share had reached 37.7 percent. Rising tuition costs and student debt make it impossible to present higher education as an uncomplicated modern success, and degree requirements have expanded into jobs that once did not demand them. However, the change in educational attainment is substantial. A college degree in the early 1990s marked a smaller, more selective portion of the adult population than it does today.