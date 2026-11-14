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Rethinking Hydration: The Truth About Clear Urine And Daily Fluid Intake
By RHJ Producer,13 days ago
While water is essential for nearly every bodily function, many people struggle to stay properly hydrated. Common misconceptions, like thinking crystal-clear urine is always an achievement or trying to compensate by chugging water all at once, can lead to poor absorption and even dangerous over-hydration. Our expert breaks down the true science of fluid balance, the critical role of timing, and how consistent daily sips keep the body performing at its best.