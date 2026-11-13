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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
One of the great public health improvements of recent American history happened so quietly that many people hardly noticed it. After leaded gasoline was phased out, children’s blood-lead concentrations collapsed. EPA data show the median level among children ages 1 to 5 ultimately fell 96 percent between 1976 to 1980 and 2017 to 2020. The 1990s therefore sit in the middle of a remarkable transition rather than at the safe end of it. Older housing and lead paint still create serious risks today, particularly for vulnerable children, but average exposure has fallen enormously. Childhood memories rarely include environmental toxicology.