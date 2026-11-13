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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Judy survived shipwreck, Japanese imprisonment, attacks, starvation, and repeated wartime danger during World War II. After HMS Grasshopper was sunk, she helped her stranded crew find fresh water by digging up a spring. She later became an official prisoner of war alongside British servicemen and reportedly protected prisoners while enduring abuse herself. During another sinking, PDSA records say she pushed floating debris toward men struggling in the water. Judy received the Dickin Medal after the war for courage and endurance.