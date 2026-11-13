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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
The educational system of the 1990s is frequently remembered through personal experiences with particular teachers or less screen-heavy classrooms. National completion statistics provide another view. In 1992, 11 percent of Americans ages 16 to 24 were classified as status dropouts, meaning they were not enrolled and had not completed a high school program. By 2022, the rate was 5 percent. The improvement was especially substantial among groups that historically experienced much higher dropout rates. Finishing high school became considerably more common.