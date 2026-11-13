undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Stubby started World War I as an unofficial mascot and ended it as one of America’s most celebrated military dogs. Serving with the 102nd Infantry in France, he learned to warn soldiers of incoming gas, located wounded men between trenches, and survived shrapnel wounds himself. Smithsonian accounts also credit him with stopping a German soldier near Allied positions until American troops arrived. His rank of “sergeant” was unofficial, but after 17 battles, hardly anyone was going to argue with him.