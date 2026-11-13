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20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
Births tell only part of the story. A broader CDC measure estimated 116.8 pregnancies per 1,000 females ages 15 to 19 in 1990. By 2010, that rate had dropped to 58.9, almost exactly half the earlier level, and subsequent teen birth statistics continued sharply downward. This measure includes pregnancies ending in live birth, abortion, or fetal loss, so it captures a reality that school-year memories may conceal. The early 1990s were a period in which adolescent pregnancy shaped far more young lives than it does today. Public debate at the time often treated the issue as evidence of a generation in crisis.