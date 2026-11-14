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The Mysteries Of Endometriosis Pain, The Dangers Of Acid Reflux, And Do Whales Hold The Secret To Immortality? | Medical Notes
By RHJ Producer,13 days ago
Why do some patients experience endometriosis pain while other’s don’t?. The severity of pelvic pain caused by endometriosis rarely correlates with the physical amount of tissue growth. A study published in Molecular Human Reproduction shows that even minimal cellular lesions can release high concentrations of pain-inducing inflammatory signals. The findings emphasize that pain should never be discounted based solely on lesion size. Experts believe we need to refine diagnostic criteria and develop targeted molecular therapies for debilitating pelvic pain.