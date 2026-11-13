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20 Famous Animals Known for Their Heroic Deeds
By Salvador Sallent,9 days ago
Smoky weighed only about four pounds, which turned out to be exactly the right size for one important wartime assignment. During World War II in the Pacific, she pulled communications wire through a narrow underground drainage pipe, allowing engineers to establish a vital line without exposing men to dangerous excavation and possible attack. She also accompanied military personnel through numerous air raids and later visited wounded soldiers. The tiny Yorkie eventually became one of the breed’s most celebrated historical figures.