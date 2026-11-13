undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
20 Statistics That Challenge 1990s Nostalgia
By Valentino Marro,9 days ago
In 1990, the United States celebrated an infant mortality rate of 9.2 deaths for every 1,000 live births because it was the lowest figure the country had ever recorded. That historical detail is revealing by itself. By 2022, the rate was 5.6. The newer number still leaves the United States performing poorly compared with many wealthy countries, and the national average hides persistent racial and geographic disparities. However, a newborn in America faced a significantly greater risk of dying before the first birthday at the beginning of the 1990s. Improvements in neonatal care, maternal medicine, prevention, and treatment have changed the odds over time.