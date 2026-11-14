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Football Recap: Lanier Survives a Thriller Against Lafayette + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
@ VHS 11-5-20268-7W vs CCHS 10-30-202626-18W Lanier had already proven themselves in the regular season and they didn't miss a beat now that it's playoff time. In a tight contest that could have gone either way, they made off with a 36-35 victory over the Lafayette Commodores. The win is more of the same for the Bulldogs, who have now won three games in a row.