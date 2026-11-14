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Football Recap: St. Thomas Aquinas Takes a Tough Playoff Loss + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
It's hard to turn regular season success into postseason wins, a fact St. Thomas Aquinas can now relate to. They fell just short of the Lakeland Dreadnaughts by a score of 27-24 on Friday. The loss was a bit of a surprise, as the Raiders came into the contest with a sizable advantage in MaxPreps' national football rankings (they are ranked first, while the Dreadnaughts are ranked 46th).