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Football Recap: Broadway Rolls to Its 11th Straight Win + How To Watch
By Team Reports,12 days ago
HOW TO WATCH: This game can be replayed on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of the VA High School League (VHSL) & Broadway High School. Watch Full Replay. With a playoff win on the line, Broadway rose to the challenge on Friday. They blew past the Wilson Memorial Hornets 33-13. The victory was just business as usual for the Gobblers, who after 11 games remain undefeated this season.