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DNR encourages hunters to donate harvested deer for those in need
By WEAU Staff,12 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer through the DNR’s Deer Donation Program. According to a press release from the Wisconsin DNR, the program supports Wisconsin residents in need by helping stock food pantry shelves with ground venison made from donated deer.