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SnugArooz Pumpkin Slice Dog Toy
10 days ago
The SnugArooz Pumpkin Slice Dog Toy is an adorable, pumpkin pie-inspired plush designed to give four-legged family members a special treat of their own. With its velvety-soft texture, fluffy dollop of whipped cream, and charming embroidered face, Pumpkin Slice captures the cozy spirit of fall in one irresistible toy. Featuring a built-in squeaker, the plush toy encourages interactive play while its soft, squishy design makes it ideal for tossing, carrying, and cuddling.