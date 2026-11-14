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Canadiens’ St-Louis Is Climbing The Ladder
By Karine Hains,13 days ago
When Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton hired Martin St-Louis to take the reins of the Montreal Canadiens, some thought it was a joke. How could a coach with no head-coaching experience in professional hockey find himself in perhaps the most high-profile coaching role in the NHL? Others thought he'd be Hughes and Gorton’s eyes and ears in the dressing room until the end of the season, and that would be it. Needless to say, both groups of people were very wrong.