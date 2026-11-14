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Hell’s Kitchen Miami Debuts a New Seasonal Menu in Downtown
13 days ago
Spiced lamb rack and truffle carbonara join the lineup, along with potato and leek soup and golden beet salad. Dessert brings apple butterscotch cheesecake with caramelized apples, salted butterscotch and candied pecans. These additions sit alongside signature plates such as Beef Wellington, Lobster Risotto and Sticky Toffee Pudding, served in a two-story Downtown Miami dining room in Met Square, where an open kitchen lets diners watch the red and blue teams from their seats. Linger on the ground-floor patio, the second-floor dining terrace or at one of two bars, with lunch and dinner service available; GordonRamsayRestaurants.com.
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