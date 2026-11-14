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Graziano’s Wine & Dine Returns Dec. 17 to Benefit Camillus House
13 days ago
The Argentine family behind the group began with a Coral Way market in 1990, where a parking lot cookout grew into restaurants and mercados across South Florida. Argentine classics will come off open flames beside Neapolitan pizza from wood-fired ovens, with global wines, local and international beers, and live sets from The Farm Boys, Tremora and Grupo Solsis. A holiday market will offer stocking embroidery and gift basket wrapping. A portion of proceeds will benefit Camillus House, supporting services for individuals experiencing homelessness in South Florida. Admission includes unlimited food and drinks, a commemorative wine glass and 25% off at the Mercado; GrazianosGroup.com.