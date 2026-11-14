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CalaMillor Miami: Three Generations of Spanish Baking
13 days ago
Opened in 2023 by Alberto Garcia Perez, it carries forward the family bakery his grandparents started in Madrid in the 1970s and named for the Mallorcan seaside town where his grandfather learned his craft. Ensaimadas, the brioche-like pastry that made the family world-famous, fill the pastry case plain or stuffed with whipped cream or creme brulee. Savory duty falls to chef Javier Dominguez, veteran of two Michelin-starred Madrid restaurants, who works with authenticity and simplicity: huevos rotos with Iberico ham, Galician-style octopus, cachopo Asturiano with Cabrales sauce, and a variety of paellas. Finish with Basque cheesecake, then a Spanish Old Fashioned; CalamillorMiami.com.