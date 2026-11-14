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Tonus: A Lymphatic Massage Studio Built Around Recovery
13 days ago
Tonus is a lymphatic massage destination that features two distinct experiences. The Tonus Roll is a guided 30-minute full-body session pairing deep-tissue roller massage with infrared light and collagen lamps. Guests lean different areas of the body, including hips, legs and arms, against a rotating drum of contoured rollers, following on-screen prompts at individual stations. The PEMF bed layers pulsed electromagnetic fields, far infrared, red light, vibroacoustics and heated gemstone therapy into a 30-minute session devoted to rest. Book either experience on its own or pair them back-to-back. The space itself features warm wood, deep green accents and softly illuminated arches. First full sessions cost $35; memberships start at $165 for four sessions; and walk-ins are welcome; TonusWay.com.