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Lykkefund Paper: Hand-Illustrated, Eco-Friendly Greeting Cards
13 days ago
Lykkefund Paper builds on that feeling with hand-illustrated, eco-friendly greeting cards by illustrator Daniela-Karin Raffl. The name means “lucky find” and is also the name of an old Danish climbing rose. New Christmas cards star a cheeky little weasel, a charming bullfinch, an adorable snowy owl and a gingerbread man. Birthday, thank you and encouragement designs sit alongside Alice In Wonderland and butterfly collections, art prints, washi tape, stickers and pencils. Wedding stationery and custom designs round out the range. Featured cards are CHF 5.50. Every design is made to help people share thoughts with loved ones. Sending one, the brand says, is like leaving a sticky note on someone’s heart; LykkefundPaper.com.