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Zuccaly: The Italian Food Hall at The Plaza Coral Gables
13 days ago
Six stations share the space, each one a small chapter of Italy on a plate. Chef Manuel Garcia, who worked in Michelin-starred kitchens in France, leads the cooking with classic techniques and quality ingredients. Pizza rises slowly over several days. Pasta and risotto arrive fresh. Steaks and fish take on the smoke of charcoal and live fire. A market counter offers Italian favorites, while salads and street food bring additional authenticity to the table. Dessert closes the story with gelato and pastries. At the bar, negronis, spritzes and espresso keep the evening going. It’s the kind of place you pull up a chair, share a plate and stay awhile; Zuccaly.com.