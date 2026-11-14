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Slow starts and plethora of penalties keeping Browns from reaching potential
By Scott Petrak - The Chronicle-Telegram,13 days ago
BEREA — The Browns still haven’t solved their slow starts. They’re running out of ideas. “As a staff, we looked at everything that we’ve done early in games, and when we looked at it, it was like, man, we’ve kind of tried a little bit of everything,” offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said. “As far as, hey, let’s maybe call some can plays early, or we’ve tried running it early. We’ve tried movement passes. So we looked at that, and nothing really spiked out as far as, hey, this is the direction we should go there.