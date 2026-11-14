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California Holiday Travel Faces Record El Niño: Book Refundable or Risk Uncapped Hotel Rates
By Heather Ivy,13 days ago
The strongest El Niño on record is approaching its December peak with Thanksgiving-week king tides just 13 days away — and travelers booking California lodging this season are doing so without the statutory hotel-rate protection that normally applies during declared emergencies in the state. Climate scientist Daniel Swain...