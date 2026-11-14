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FAA Network Crash Canceled 10,000 Flights: What Stranded Travelers Are Owed
By Heather Ivy,13 days ago
An FAA-ordered nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon grounded every departure in the US for 4 hours and 21 minutes, canceled more than 6,600 flights, delayed 8,600 more, and left tens of thousands of travelers stranded overnight. By Saturday morning, airlines were still struggling to reposition aircraft and crews, adding more than 2,500 cancellations for Saturday.