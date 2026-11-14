undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ryanair Free Check-In Extends to 72 Hours, But Your Seat Arrives Much Later
By Patricia Graham,13 days ago
Ryanair passengers who skip paid seat selection can now check in online up to three days before their flight — but that extended window does not mean they will know their seat any sooner. Under a simultaneous change confirmed by the airline on November 9, 2026, random seats are now allocated after check-in rather than at the moment of it, and passengers on flights this week reported their seat number only appeared in the Ryanair app around three hours before departure. The same week saw a second operational change: Ryanair's airport bag-drop deadline tightened from 40 to 60 minutes before scheduled departure, effective November 10.