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Ja Rule Lands Double Gig at Ravens-Chargers Monday Night Showdown
By Kevin Harris,13 days ago
M&T Bank Stadium — Ravens-Chargers Game And Halftime Performance. Ja Rule is set for a busy night in Baltimore on November 16, booked for both a pregame performance and a halftime set when the Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The rapper's first show is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at the Bud Light Talon, with a second performance planned inside M&T Bank Stadium once halftime arrives.
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