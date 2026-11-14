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'Disposable Humanity' documentary exploring forgotten Holocaust history coming to Syracuse
By Isabel Dougherty,13 days ago
When and where is the Syracuse premiere of 'Disposable Humanity'?. An award-winning documentary uncovering a lesser-known chapter of the Holocaust is coming to Central New York next week. "Disposable Humanity" explores the Nazi Aktion T4 program, which targeted people with disabilities and helped lay the groundwork for the Holocaust. More...