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The Editorial Design of NZZ Libro’s Die neue Polis by unfolded
By editorial design,13 days ago
Studio unfolded puts bold italic blurbs right on the front cover in its typography-only editorial design for NZZ Libro’s Die neue Polis. NZZ Libro’s political essays wear their blurbs outside. Designed by studio unfolded for Neue Zürcher Zeitung’s publishing house and edited by Astrid Epiney, Dieter Freiburghaus, Kurt Imhof, and Georg Kreis, Die neue Polis examines constitutional, economic, and contemporary historical debates in Switzerland without a single cover photograph or illustration. Normally tucked onto an inside flap, a nineteen-line centered block of bold italic serif copy sits straight on the stark white front board of Georg Kreis’s Das «Helvetische Malaise», creating the quiet tension of a book whose outer wrapper has been torn away. Only one color interrupts the white. Down at the foot, the tracked DIE NEUE POLIS stamp matches the volume’s solid rose-pink spine — one slice of a thirteen-book shelf spectrum stepping from marigold and coral through violet and cobalt into moss green. That clarity earned the opening two volumes, Die demokratische Verfassung and Erprobt und entwicklungsfähig, selection among the Most Beautiful Swiss Books.