undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
You don't need DVDs for commentary or extras, they're still included when you stream this way
By Sydney Butler,13 days ago
Apart from the physical ownership and preservation aspects, one of the big reasons I love to collect DVDs and Blu-ray discs is the inclusion of extra features. I'm a sucker for "making of" segments, bloopers, and who doesn't love a nice documentary-style featurette?. The best collectible physical movies have extra...