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Plattsburgh Man Faces Charges After Generator Incident
By Brooke Baranski,13 days ago
Michael Riley, 61, was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of animal cruelty and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Syracuse.com Express Desk report published by NewYorkUpstate.com. The report said Riley was arraigned in Clinton County Court and sent to Clinton County Jail without bail. It also said police had not released details about the animal-cruelty or weapons allegations.
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