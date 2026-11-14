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The War And Treaty To Receive First-Ever Vanguard Award At Nashville's Origins Impact Awards
By Alicia Jones,13 days ago
The War and Treaty will receive the first Vanguard Award at Nashville’s third annual Origins Impact Awards on November 19. The ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Woolworth Theatre and will also recognize artists across 18 categories spanning country music artistry, songwriting, collaboration and innovation. The November...