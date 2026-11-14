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Bayou St. John Singer Hans Williams Turns Backyard Jam Sessions Into Debut Album
By Tommy Reed,13 days ago
Hans Williams spent years turning his Bayou St. John backyard into a stage for his neighbors, and now those same songs are reaching listeners nationwide. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter released his debut full-length album, Songs for the Neighbors, on Friday through Giant Music, arriving on vinyl, CD and streaming platforms. The...