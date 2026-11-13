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Penn State Berks students place third at Mindful Marketing Ethics Challenge
By Kyla Wilhelm,9 days ago
WYOMISSING, Pa. –– Penn State Berks students took third place overall at the 2026 Mindful Marketing Ethics Challenge, held on Oct. 7, 2026, at Messiah University. The Mindful Marketing Ethics Challenge is a unique collegiate competition where teams of undergraduate students develop written responses to a specially prepared marketing ethics case that involves important moral issues in the field.