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Physics professor named Martarano Leadership Fellow for Research Impact
11 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Mikael Rechtsman, professor of physics at Penn State, has been named a Martarano Leadership Fellow for Research Impact. The Martarano Leadership Fellows Program (formerly known as the Tombros Fellows Program) is intended to provide professional development opportunities for faculty in the Penn State Eberly College of Science. The professional development programs supported by this fund are intended to broaden faculty members' perspectives and experiences in academic leadership, gain insight into the management of the college, and/or have the opportunity to develop new programs.