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Christmas Starts in October: A Shifting Holiday Tradition
7 days ago
It may seem counterintuitive, but the holiday season is increasingly encroaching on the autumn months. In many parts of the world, Christmas now seems to start in October—a time when Halloween displays still dominate the retail landscape and the year’s end feels distant. This shift is particularly noticeable in Puerto Rico, where the traditional timeline for festivities is undergoing a significant transformation.