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Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service and UW-Eau Claire Release Report on State's Drug Paraphernalia Policies
13 days ago
The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS), a unit of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has released a report analyzing the health, justice system, and economic implications associated with Wisconsin’s drug paraphernalia policies, selected harm reduction strategies, and substance use. Health, Justice, and Economic Costs Associated with...
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