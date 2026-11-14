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Last second prayer sends Gators back to D9 Championship
12 days ago
DUBOIS, PA – With just 7.8 seconds left on the clock, the Port Allegany football team faced pure, unfiltered desperation. After dominating for the majority of three quarters, at one point holding a 20-point advantage, everything had turned against them in the fourth. An interception, a controversial onsides kick call and three consecutive Brockway touchdowns had put the Gators’ season at a brink. Lining up 56 yards away from the endzone, with less than ten seconds remaining and a one-point deficit on the scoreboard, everything rested on whatever happened next.
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