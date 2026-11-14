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Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching (November 14, 2026)
By DB Staff,13 days ago
What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Between Steps: We deserved at least one episode of Yoo-jin and Min-jae’s uninterrupted romance to justify the million and one conflicts they had. Sadly, a lot of their romance happened offscreen and it was hard to buy the relationship Yoo-jin was fighting so darn hard for. It also bugged me that Min-jae never once called Se-jin to order. How can a man sit through multiple disparaging and misogynistic commentary about the woman he supposedly likes without defending her? Min-jae clearly valued Se-jin’s feelings more than his girlfriend’s honor, which is why he and Se-jin should have ended up together.