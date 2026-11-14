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Toledo Means Business: Bob Armbruster
By Gaven Hafner,13 days ago
HOLLAND – When Bob Armbruster started Clean Team Inc. in 1996, he was 18 years old with little more than a willingness to work and a desire to own his own business. What began as a one-man cleaning operation has since grown into a national company employing more than 2,500 people, with 18 branch offices across the country. After three decades of growth, Toledo remains at the center of the business Armbruster built from the ground up.
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